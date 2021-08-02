Advertisement

After the successful run of Marvel’s Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, Walt Disney Productions is already gearing up for the release of their next upcoming show titled ‘What If…?’ Directed by Bryan Andrews it stars MCU superheroes like Loki, Bucky Barnes and late actor Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Scroll below to read what the director has to say about working with the late Boseman.

Instead of playing ‘Black Panther,’ Boseman will be seen playing the role Star Lord from the Guardians Of Galaxy.

What If…? will showcase the major Marvel Cinematic Universe through a different lens with superheroes voicing their anime characters. This will be the last appearance of actor Chadwick Boseman who played Black Panther in MCU and passed away last year due to colon cancer.

Director Bryan Andrews spilled the beans on Chadwick Boseman working with him on What If…? And said during the global press conference, “It was amazing to work with him. We only got a small moment because the episode was so short. Everyone was able to enjoy his presence. I think that he was even one of the first actors to sign on for the voice cast. I remember we were all so excited because we wanted to work with Chadwick and we all loved ‘Black Panther’.”

Bryan revealed that Boseman was the first actor who agreed to voice the anime character and recalling their time spent together during the recording in the studios, he said, “He is theatrically trained. Sometimes actors just want to hit the line and move on to the next one. But Chadwick wanted to do his part as a scene and build it up like a play. It was so much fun to do that because we got to read lines and do a performance with Chadwick Boseman.”

It was August 2020 last year when Chadwick Boseman passed away after his long battle with colon cancer. From fans to friends in the industry, everyone was shocked and deeply saddened by this news.

Bryan Andrews added, “None of us knew what he was going through at the time. Of course, he came and brought it on. He was excited to play this version of T’Challa because it was different and for him to play a King without a mantle. He was so excited to bring this new version of the character and give it to the audience.”

“We were blessed to have him in the show,” he concluded. Well, that would have left a lot of people emotional across the globe.

You’ll always be remembered, Chadwick Boseman.

