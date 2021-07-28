Advertisement

There is a lot happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Loki illuminated the path for everything that’s ahead on the roster. The show that released on Disney Plus introduced us to not just the trickster in his real form but many variants of him. But one cameo that stole the show was a variant of none other than the God Of Thunder aka Thor, Throg or Frog Thor. While it was just there for a few seconds, Marvel heads have bigger plans for him.

If you have seen the show, Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief has variants we can’t even imagine. Season 1 introduced us to Lady Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, President Loki, Boastful Loki and Alligator Loki. As much as there are Lokis in the universe, there have to be Thors and that is inevitable. So we met Throg or Frog Thor. And surprisingly Marvel even managed to get Chris Hemsworth himself to voice him.

Now if the latest reports in We Got This Covered are to go by, it wasn’t just an Easter egg or a tease, but Marvel really has plans to make Throg a big property. As per the same report, the variant of Thor will have a larger part to play in Loki season 2. Not just that, Chris Hemsworth is coming back to voice him this time as well, and there cannot be a bigger update today.

If you are confused as to where did we meet Throg in Loki 1, it was in Episode 5. The trickster was in the temporal dumping ground of The Void. As the camera panned to all the dump we saw a frog-like structure trapped in a jar trying to set free. It was Frog Thor. The jar was labelled T365, a nod to the issue where God Of Mischief transformed Thor into a frog.

How excited are you for Loki 2 and of course Chris Hemsworth reprising Throg? Let us know in the comment section below.

