Pankaj Tripathi’s web series Criminal Justice season 4 is now officially the second most web series of 2025 in India, followed by Bobby Deol’s Aashram Season 3 part 1, which garnered 35.3 million views on MX Player and Prime Video. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi’s show has garnered a total of 34.2 million in five weeks on JioHotstar!

Pankaj Tripathi To Grow Further!

Interestingly, this plan of weekly arrival of episodes has cleverly worked for Pankaj Tripathi‘s web series since it has maintained a spot in the top 3 shows of the week every single week ever since it arrived on JioHotstar! The web series is expected to grow for another week, with the last episode ready to arrive on July 4.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict Week 5

Criminal Justice Season 4 managed to garner 4.5 million views in its fifth week, taking the second spot in the list of the top 5 most-watched web series on OTT in India for the week of June 23 – June 29, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed web series in India post-COVID.

Farzi: 37.1 Million Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million Rudra: Edge Of Darkness: 35.2 Million Aashram S3 Part 1: 34.3 Million Criminal Justice S4: 34.2 Million Mirzapur S2: 32.5 Million Mirzapur S3: 30.8 Million Panchayat S2: 29.6 Million The Night Manager: 28.6 Million Panchayat S3: 28.2 Million

5th Most Viewed Show In India!

Criminal Justice S4 has turned into the fifth most-viewed web series in India post-COVID, as per Ormax’s annual data of every year compiled together. It has surpassed two seasons of Panchayat and Mirzapur as well.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the courtroom web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 8.4 Million

Week 2: 10.3 Million

Week 3: 5.3 Million

Week 4: 5.7 Million

Week 5: 4.5 Million

Total: 34.2 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kesari: Chapter 2 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Akshay Kumar Roars The Loudest With The Most-Viewed Non-Netflix Film Of 2025 Axing This Tamil Super Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News