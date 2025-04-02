Bobby Deol’s tremendous power as Baba Nirala is going nowhere, and the superstar delivers yet another week full of views with his web series Aashram season 3, part 2. The political, spiritual crime drama has been entertaining the audiences since 2020, and it has garnered a total of 35.3 million views in five weeks since its arrival!

Surpasses Lifetime Viewership Of Last Season!

Bobby Deol’s web-series has surpassed the entire lifetime viewership of the last season that arrived in 2022. The part 1 of season 3 garnered a viewership of 34.3 million in total.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Verdict Week 5

Aashram season 3 part 2 arrived on MX Player and Prime Video on February 27. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 24-30, 2025, the web series garnered 2.7 million views in the fifth week.

Check out the week-wise viewership garnered by the web series in three weeks.

Week 1: 9.6 million

Week 2: 10.1 million

Week 3: 8.1 million

Week 4: 4.8 million

Week 5: 2.7 million

Total: 35.3 million

Second Most Viewed Web Series Since 2022

Aashram season 3 part 2 has turned the second most-viewed web series since 2022, surpassing every single web series that arrived on any OTT platform, except for Farzi! It managed to surpass Ajay Devgn‘s Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness that garnered 35.2 million views in 2022!

Only Remaining Target!

Now, the only remaining target for Bobby Deol is to surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, which arrived in 2023 on Prime Video. It was the most-viewed web series of 2023 as well as the most-watched streaming original web series in India since 2022! Bobby Deol’s web series is only 1.8 million views away from Farzi, which garnered 37.1 million views in its lifetime!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

