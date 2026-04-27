The makers of ‘Bandar’ have now officially announced its release date. Bobby Deol plays the lead in the movie, which features a talented creative team led by director Anurag Kashyap and writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Anurag Kashyap, renowned for his audacious storytelling, has already produced cult favorites such as Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Bandar: Crew

Zee Studios is supporting the film, which is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have written critically acclaimed films including Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab, are the film’s writers. Kohrra 2, helmed recently by Sudip Sharma, has received positive reviews from critics.

Bandar: Cast & Release Date

Bobby Deol plays the lead in this dramatic play after a string of powerful performances. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

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