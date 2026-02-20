There has been a lot of noise around Anurag Kashyap’s next film, titled Bandar, ever since it made headlines on the international festival circuit. The film starring Bobby Deol grabbed attention overseas and built steady curiosity back home. The makers have now locked in its theatrical release. The intense drama led by Bobby Deol is finally ready to make its way to cinemas worldwide.

When Is Bandar Releasing?

Bandar is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 22, 2026. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, marks one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

Along with the release date update, the makers unveiled a new poster for Bandar featuring Bobby Deol that instantly grabs attention. The actor is seen in a gritty setting that hints at the unfiltered narrative for which director Anurag Kashyap is known. The film, inspired by true events, premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Strong Creative Team Behind The Film

The project brings together writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their work on projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma also directed the second season of Kohrra, which recently received strong reviews.

Anurag Kashyap, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday, brings his signature raw storytelling style to this project. His latest film, Kennedy, was released on Zee5 on February 20, 2026, after a positive international film festival response since 2023.

TIFF Premiere Created Early Buzz

Bandar had its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentation category. The film reportedly received strong reactions from critics, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about titles at the festival.

The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

With festival buzz already in place and a confirmed release date, Bandar is clearly aiming to be one of 2026’s major theatrical events.

