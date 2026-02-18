Our nation endured turmoil following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, but fought back with full force through Operation Sindoor. The emotions and facts are now all set to be captured on the big screen! Yes, you heard that right. Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri are joining hands to create a Bollywood film based on India’s fight against terrorism, which led to the launching of missile strikes on Pakistan. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on March 7, 2025, as a retaliation to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The military operation destroyed significant terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, paralyzing their offensive efforts to facilitate cross-border terrorism. Operation Sindoor holds a special place in the hearts of all Indians as it sought justice for the innocent victims who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

Bhushan Kumar & Vivek Agnihotri’s New Movie On Operation Sindoor

Details about this upcoming movie are still under wraps. However, a source close to the development informs, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will be produced under T-Series and I am Buddha Production and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”

This is huge news for fans who have been waiting for a movie that captures Indians’ patriotism toward their country’s national security. The India-Pakistan conflict last year soon turned into a global event, with many international bodies chiming in to influence the situation. A director like Agnihotri, known for his bold, unapologetic storytelling, is well-suited to handle such an important topic.

Vivek Agnihotri has never hesitated to take up controversial topics to tell the unadulterated history of India. Movies like The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files bear testimony to Agnihotri’s dedication to the truth behind historical reports. It will be interesting to see how the director translates the complex conflict to the big screen.

More About the Movie

The plot and scale of the movie are not yet known. The source further added, “The film draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”

The movie will likely cover the India-Pakistan war last year in its entirety, along with some of the surrounding developments. Further details about the project are currently under wraps and will be unveiled soon.

