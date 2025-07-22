Anurag Kashyap’s new directorial venture titled Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) is set for its international premiere. The film has been selected for world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF 2025 will have a 10-day run from September 4 to 14th. Nikhil Dwivedi produced stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles.

The makers posted the first-ever glimpse of actor Bobby Deol’s intense look from the film, announcing the film’s official selection at TIFF. This marks the first official announcement about the project, revealing both the title and the star cast. They captioned it, “The Story that should not have been told… But is the Offical Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired from True Events is Premiering at #tiff50”

Bandar will screen as part of TIFF’s Special Presentations programme, which celebrates contemporary cinema from across the globe. The selection represents a significant milestone for Indian cinema at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is widely known for cult classics, namely Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly. Kashyap will bring his raw storytelling to this new project as well. The film features an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol, including acclaimed actresses Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed successful films including Veere Di Wedding (2018) and CTRL (2024), continues his track record of backing unique stories. Dwivedi is also producing the upcoming fantasy drama Naagin starring Shraddha Kapoor.

The 50th edition of TIFF, presented by Rogers, will showcase films from over 30 countries. Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) joins an impressive lineup of world premieres and international titles competing for attention at the festival.

