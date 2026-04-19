The drama on General Hospital has seen its share of ups and downs. The friction, rivalries, threats, and offers have been plenty as well. The recent episode of the soap opera saw Willow warning Jacinda to stay away from her kids. Meanwhile, Nina received a rather intriguing offer from Valentin.

General Hospital: Willow Warns Jacinda, Valentin Offers Nina Chance At Brennan

Willow and Wiley were enjoying a milkshake at the cafe when Jacinda walked in. Seeing her, Wiley got excited and showed her his report, but this irritated Willow. After she dropped Wiley off for a sleepover, Willow went to meet Jacinda and asked her to stay away from her kids, Wiley and Amelia.

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She claimed that Jacidna was only around Wiley and helping him because she wanted to get in Michael’s good books. Jacinda responded that it did not matter whether she liked her or not; she was with Michael, which made her part of his kids’ lives. But Willow was not having any of this.

She yelled that Michael was wrong to let the lids be around Jacinda, who was a hooker. Willow accused her of being a danger to her kids, which is why Jacinda pointed out that it was Willow who had shot Drew in the back twice. It was hypocritical of her to claim others were a danger to the kids.

Jacinda added that Willow was desperate to put the blame for the shooting and her miserable life on anyone but herself. Willow told Jacinda to stay away from Wiley and Amelia and threatened to cut off Michael’s access to the kids if she didn’t. Michael walked in while the two kept up the fighting.

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Meanwhile, Nina came home and found Valentin in her living room. She realized that Valentin knew the truth and told him that she didn’t want to use or hurt his daughter Charlotte, but Brennan was threatening her using Willow if she didn’t. Valentin understood that she was in quite a tough spot.

Nina Valentin said that Brennan was adamant about tracking him down, which is why he could go after both Charlotte and Willow. He gave her a chance to take Brennan down and told her to give Brennan specific intel. Nina was worried this step could put Willow in danger, but Valentin was adamant.

He claimed that he was going to go after her daughter anyway, but now she had a chance to take him down and avoid that from happening. It remains to be seen if Nina will take up the opportunity and help Valentin in this.

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