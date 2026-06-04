The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lucas fearing he had said too much while executing his new plan. On the other hand, Sonny lent a helping hand. Meanwhile, Carly demanded answers from Brennan during her visit. Chase received a new offer, while Tracy didn’t like what she saw.

The drama, the doubts, the anger, the worry, the betrayals, the chaos, and more are about to get more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers, June 4, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Cassius getting a tempting offer. But from whom? And how will he react to it? Is he going to refuse, consider, or reject it? On the other hand, Ethan receives a warning. Who is it, and is this going to keep Ethan in check, or will he go on his own path regardless?

Meanwhile, Nina tries to talk sense into Willow. The former has gotten into trouble because of her daughter’s deeds. And while she has supported her through it, it seems she has had enough. Nina is ready to give Willow a piece of her mind. But will the latter listen to her mother?

After all, she is known to do whatever she wants to. Is this chat going to be about Drew and Brennan? Or about her proximity to Chase? Or maybe all of them? Elsewhere, Chase faces off with Tracy. She came across Chase and Willow in close proximity after their swim together, leading to her ire.

Tracy was not happy to see her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, in such a compromising position with her ex-husband. She is making it clear to Chase that she will not tolerate any betrayal of Brook Lynn. Will he be able to defend himself, or is this actually the end of the road for his marriage?

When Josslyn tries a new strategy, will it work? While she did manage to escape her captivity, she came across Sidwell on the way, who had a gun pointed at her. Is she going to be able to keep herself out of danger? And then lastly, Sonny has his own plot against Sidwell using Pascal as bait.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 3, 2026): Tracy Doesn’t Like What She Sees, Carly Demands Answers While Chase Gets An Offer

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