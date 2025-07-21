Aamir Khan boasts an illustrious filmography with a unique blend of critically acclaimed and blockbuster films, a feat few Indian actors have achieved. Yet, despite his long and celebrated career, the perfectionist star has never returned for a sequel to any of his own films. Surprisingly, several of his iconic movies have strong potential for a sequel, not just for nostalgia or box office gains, but because their stories genuinely deserve to be continued. Here are five Aamir Khan films that truly deserve a sequel, but only if he returns to lead them.

1. Sarfarosh

Release Year – 1999

– 1999 Director – John Mathew Matthan

– John Mathew Matthan IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

The cop actioner is a special film in Aamir Khan’s career. His intense and grounded portrayal as the no-nonsense cop Ajay Rathod is still remembered as one of his most impactful performances. In the film’s climax, after bringing Gulfam Hassan (Naseeruddin Shah) to justice, Ajay and his team receive intel about another antagonist, Veeran, leaving the door wide open for a sequel. A follow-up could either pick up where the original ended or take a fresh route with a storyline more relevant to today’s times and the current generation.

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Release Year – 2001

– 2001 Director – Farhan Akhtar

– Farhan Akhtar IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

The coming-of-age comedy drama revolved around the relationship between three college friends, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna). A potential sequel could revisit them decades later, as the trio reunites for one more trip while dealing with career burnout, parenting challenges, and the realities of marriage.

3. PK

Release Year – 2014

– 2014 Director – Rajkumar Hirani

– Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming On – Netflix

The film’s climax showed the titular character returning to Earth, this time with another alien from his planet, played by Ranbir Kapoor. A potential PK sequel could bring these two charismatic performers together on screen for the first time, under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani. The story possibilities are endless — from both aliens falling for the same woman, to teaming up to help humans who have now worship technology and blindly trust AI and algorithms.

4. Andaz Apna Apna

Release Year – 1994

– 1994 Director – Rajkumar Santoshi

– Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Andaz Apna Apna is one of those rare cult classics that never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. While the original didn’t set the box office on fire back in the day, its sequel has blockbuster written all over it, thanks to the insane love it has gained over the years. In the potential sequel, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan could reprise their iconic roles as Amar and Prem, who have gone their separate ways and haven’t spoken in years. But when they’re forced to reunite to find Teja, it leads to mistaken identities, hilarious twists, and the kind of one-liners that made the original unforgettable.

5. Lagaan

Release Year – 2001

– 2001 Director – Ashutosh Gowariker

– Ashutosh Gowariker IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming On – NA

A Lagaan sequel would be the toughest to make, even for Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan, because an iconic film like this needs the perfect subject to carry forward the story. The potential sequel could be set years after the legendary cricket match, showing how the British break their promise and impose taxes again. Bhuvan, now a respected village leader, decides to fight them, not with a bat this time, but in court. With no formal education or legal help, he takes on the powerful British system in a tense courtroom battle.

