The wait is finally over! All seven episodes of the latest season of Neeraj Pandey’s much-anticipated espionage thriller Special Ops have dropped on Jio Hotstar. Kay Kay Menon returns as the razor-sharp Himmat Singh, and early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest the spy sequel lives up to the hype. Here’s a quick look at what the new season is about and what fans are saying online about Special Ops 2.

Special Ops 2 – Early Twitter Reactions

Here’s how fans are reacting to Kay Kay Menon’s return as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2 on social media and the show in general.

After watching the opening episode, one fan praised Kay Kay Menon’s performance and the show’s storytelling.

Finished one episode of #SpecialOps2

Once again #Himmatsingh aka @kaykaymenon02 is rocking. And storytelling is again top notch. This weekend will be special because of specialOps.

Thanks @JioHotstar — Anurag Pandey (@anak2422) July 18, 2025

Another viewer kept it short and sweet and said, “Maza aagya dekh ke #specialops2”.

Maza aagya dekh ke #specialops2 — harsh Sharma (@ep_tachyon) July 18, 2025

A user who binge-watched the whole season called it awesome.

Just completed special ops season 2 … It's osm as ever ❤️🔥#SpecialOps2 — King Vincent 🐼 (@cricketer_ex) July 18, 2025

Another fan applauded every episode and gave a big shout-out to Kay Kay Menon.

Just finished watching #SpecialOps2 and all the episodes are worth watching, @kaykaymenon02 sir you nailed it again.#JioHotstar — SHANTNU CHAUHAN (@ishantnuchauhan) July 18, 2025

One viewer praised Tahir Raj Bhasin’s performance in Special Ops 2.

Tahir raj bhasin, what a actor 🤌🤌🤌#SpecialOps2 — sajid (@SajidGazan) July 18, 2025

One user even compared Kay Kay Menon’s acting to that of late Irrfan Khan and rated the show 4 out of 5 stars.

One of the best webseries One of the best webseries 2025@kaykaymenon02 what a great actor, irfan khan league actor Tahir raj bhasin , great great acting Missing mahi vij Dialogue story top notch ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5 #SpecialOps2 — sajid (@SajidGazan) July 18, 2025

Another fan called the character of Himmat Singh iconic, thanks to Kay Kay Menon’s intensity and effortless screen presence.

Just watching Special Ops 2 and I have to say – Kay Kay Menon is in a league of his own. 🔥

The intensity, the depth, the effortless screen presence — Himmat Singh is iconic because of you. @kaykaymenon02#SpecialOps2 #KayKayMenon #MasterclassInActing — Rahul Zirpe🕊 (@ZirpeRahul) July 17, 2025

From the early reactions on X, it looks like Special Ops 2 is all set to become a major streaming hit for Jio Hotstar. And Kay Kay Menon’s performance as Himmat Singh has received unanimous approval from fans. This proves that he is one of the most versatile and talented actors of his generation.

Special Ops 2 – Plot & Cast

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of cyberterrorism and artificial intelligence, Special Ops 2 picks up with Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) leading a new mission. After a senior RA&W officer is killed in Delhi and an AI scientist is kidnapped, he must act fast. But this time, the enemy is faceless and using advanced AI tools for a nationwide data breach. With everyone now a potential target, Himmat Singh and his elite team must stay one step ahead of the new and dangerous threat.

The series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead, alongside Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Muzammil Ibrahim, and Parmit Sethi in key roles.

Special Ops 2 Trailer

