The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnessed Devon connecting the dots. The murder has put everyone on edge and why would they not try to solve the mystery they are trapped in? On the other hand, Amanda questioned Cane’s motives while Nick made a shocking discovery.

With things heating up and allegations being hurled, how far will the killer go to keep below the radar on the soap opera? Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor protecting his family’s interests. Damian has been murdered, and everything has been chaotic ever since. He was having a drink with Cane when a knife flew from the bushes and stabbed him. What’s more, the weapon was found in Nick’s sleeping car.

Why is the killer framing Nick, apart from Cane? After all, Damian was with Cane when the murder happened. To add to it, Cane was jealous of Lily’s closeness with Damian. The motive is there, which makes the framing valid. But why is Nick involved in this skirmish? How will he prove himself?

And then there’s Victor Newman, whose only goal is to keep his family well protected and safe. Now that the murder weapon was found in his son’s sleeping car, he is bound to get involved. He will not let anyone blame Nick for something he didn’t do. But how exactly will the innocence be proved?

Meanwhile, Cane is forced to defend himself. He is the most obvious and evident suspect. The fingers being pointed at him and the rising suspicions are natural. But how will he defend himself and prove that he was not the one who stabbed Damian? Why does he think he was the target instead?

Lastly, Lily shares damaging information with Chance. Is this going to change the game for this case being investigated? What information does she have, and will it be pro Cane or against him? She might claim that she wants nothing to do with him, but deep down, she still cares for Cane.

Is the intel going to be related to Phyllis? After all, she was in the maze when it happened, and she saw Damian stabbed and bloodied in Cane’s arms when she walked in moments after the knife was fired. How will this mystery be solved? Will Chance be able to do this? Stay tuned for more.

