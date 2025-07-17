The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael pondering a big decision. On the other hand, Trina had a heart-to-heart with Josslyn. Jason had a tough conversation while Curtis stonewalled Stella. And last but not least, Drew laid out his evil plan to get revenge on Michael for Willow.

The drama and shadows are about to get messy with Sonny and Sidwell going against each other while Drew continues his games. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nina having to face the consequences of her actions. She chose to keep the truth about her fling with Drew a secret from her daughter Willow. And now things have gone way above the water. Willow is getting married to Drew, and Nina is scared and worried.

She does not want her daughter to marry Drew, knowing what a horrible man he is. But she cannot spill the truth about her own fling with him, not long before he began dating Willow. But the truth has a way of coming out, and Tracy knows what happened between Nina and Drew months ago.

She is blackmailing Nina and asking her to speak against Sonny in the media if she doesn’t want Willow to know the truth. Nina does not want to damage things for Sonny, but she has no other option since she cannot let Willow know the truth. What consequences is Nina about to face now?

Is Sonny going to question why she maligned him in public? Will she tell him the truth? On the other hand, Dante and Lulu clash. Now that Rocco knows that Britt was his surrogate mother, he wants answers and is doing all he can to know more about it. Meanwhile, Dante and Lulu are feuding.

Their son found out the truth they were hiding, and things have gone quite berserk. Will they keep their egos aside and have a chat to fix the troubles they are facing? On the other hand, Rocco is about to meet Dr. Obrecht, the mother of Britt. When Anna hits the nail on the head, what is it about?

Then there’s Sonny, who is asked to make a sacrifice, and Josslyn springs into action. Sasha and Daisy board a plane with Jason to ensure their safety after seeing suspicious activity back home. And then lastly, Felicia issues a serious warning. Who could this be for? Stay tuned to know more details.

