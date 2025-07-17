NBC’s competitive reality series Destination X has been chugging along while being hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Per the concept of the show, the contestants are on a blacked-out bus on a trip across the continent of Europe. They face challenges, puzzles, escapades as well as riddle races.

This is to determine which location they are at the moment. At the end, the players go to the map room and point at their guess. Whoever guesses the furthest from the correct location is eliminated. Here are all the contestants who have been evicted from the reality show that streams on Peacock.

Every Contestant Eliminated From Destination X As Of Now

Josh Martinez was eliminated in Rome, Italy. Alliances and bonds are a key part of the game and he failed to create them. Jonah Everts was evicted in Geneva, Switzerland. With groups being formed and intel being shared in a selective manner, he guessed the furthest when he went to the map room.

Rachel Rossette was eliminated in Paris, France. Even though she was so sure that it was Paris, the challenges she faced made her doubt her original guess and was eliminated when she guessed incorrectly. Next, Tai Lowry was eliminated in Amsterdam, Netherlands, despite doing brilliantly well.

The others thought she was the puppet master and when one of her allies tricked her and convinced her to guess an incorrect location, Tai’s journey came to an end. Kim Conner was eliminated in Munich, Germany. She kept things accurate and secretive but was eliminated after being in the bottom.

Mack Fitzgerald was eliminated in Salzburg, Austria. Despite being very accurate throughout, she was betrayed by an ally, leading to the end of her journey on the show. JaNa Craig was eliminated in Venice, Italy. She was in the bottom three after not being able to win the challenges and was then blinded by a contestant who convinced her to guess a wrong location.

Ally Bross was also eliminated in Venice, Italy. With the show reaching its final stage, friendships and alliances were tested. Ally was eliminated after a tarot reading, leaving the final four contestants of the first season. They are Biggy Bailey, Shayne Cureton, Rick Szabo as well as Peter Weber.

Destination X: Elimination Summary & Top Four

Eliminated

Josh Martinez

Jonah Everts

Rachel Rossette

Tai Lowry

Kim Conner

Mack Fitzgerald

JaNa Craig

Ally Bross

Still In Contention

Biggy Bailey

Shayne Cureton

Rick Szabo

Peter Weber

