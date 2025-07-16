In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill was seen waiting impatiently as Grace operated on Liam. Everyone questioned and rebuked him for leading to this mess. After all, he was the one who freed Luna from prison and got her pardoned. And she shot Liam.

It all indirectly links back to Bill’s decision, which is why Steffy, Ridge, and Hope blamed him for Liam’s hospitalization. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Bridget and Finn admiring Liam’s resilience after all he’s endured. After long hours of waiting and Grace being on the task of operating and performing surgery on Liam, he is stable and awake. He survived the bullet wound and pulled through the whole battle.

But that isn’t all. He still has to face the brain tumor and his terminal illness, which has kept worsening his health over the last couple of months. Bill only recently found out that his son was suffering from this disease and chose to keep it a secret. Hope blurted the truth during her emotional rant.

Bill is remorseful and guilty, and he wants his son to get back to normal. Grace told him that there is an experimental and unapproved procedure that can save Liam. It’s not legal, very expensive, and needs to be kept a secret. Bill instantly agreed, taking any chance to save his son Liam’s life.

Liam agreed, wanting to live and be there to support his daughters. Will this surgery work? Or will it be a risk Liam and Bill should not have taken? On the other hand, the doctors are appreciating and acknowledging Liam’s perseverance and resilience. Finn and Bridget are also all praises for him.

They are aware of everything Liam has been through and cannot help but point out how much strength he has to still keep fighting for survival and not back down. The two admire him and his whole never give up attitude, be it the bullet wound he survived or the tumor he has been facing for a while.

Will he manage to keep fighting and survive the tumor? Or will this be the end of his story? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know even more details about the same.

