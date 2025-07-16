In the previous episode of General Hospital, Sonny got the upper hand on Sidwell after kidnapping his son, Marco, and playing the game. Drew warned Carly that Michael needed to back down, or things would get messy. Lucas was frantic about Marco’s safety.

Willow got bad news after the judge postponed the meeting. And last but not least, Sasha sought out Nina to say goodbye. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Michael pondering a big decision. It is time for Sasha and Daisy to leave town for their own safety. While Michael is not happy about it, he knows it’s the right call to ensure the peace and protection of her daughter and Sasha. But that’s not all that’s on his mind.

Michael has two other kids to worry about, one of whom he shares with Willow. She is marrying Drew to ensure that she can take away custody of both kids. What decision will Michael make about this? Is he going to send Wiley and Amelia with Daisy and Sasha, too? Or is it something else?

Meanwhile, Trina has a heart-to-heart with Josslyn. What will the two best friends chat about? Will Trina express her disappointment and heartbreak about what Kai did to her? Will Josslyn give her some advice? On the other hand, Jason has a tough conversation. But with whom? Could it be Sonny?

Meanwhile, Curtis stonewalls Stella. Portia and Curtis are not getting along anymore, and their marriage is on the rocks. He is also in a bad mood most of the time, which is evident when he tries to stonewall his aunt Stella. How will she react when her nephew behaves like this? Will she reprimand him?

And why is Portia so furious that she is throwing things around? Is it about Curtis and their marriage or something else? Last but not least, Drew lays out his plan. He will help Willow get the kids away from Michael, even though he is their rightful parent and the responsible one.

Drew even went over to Carly to warn her that if her son didn’t step back from this mess, he would face consequences. When Nina blames herself, is it related to Sasha or Tracy’s stark warning? Lastly, Tracy has a request. To learn what happens next, keep watching General Hospital!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Alex Surprises Stephanie, Thomas Invites Cat To Play, While Rafe Fills In On EJ’s Past

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News