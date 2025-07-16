If there’s one character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba who left fans completely awestruck during his long-awaited battle moment, it’s Gyomei Himejima. In the last aired episode, where Muzan Kibutsuji makes his chilling entrance, Gyomei finally steps into the spotlight. He demonstrated to everyone why he is the strongest Hashira in the Corps as he left everyone awestruck with his composed manner, silent prayers, and that hideous weapon swinging through the air.

Additionally, fans are more excited than ever to see Gyomei return to action as the Infinity Castle movie gears up for its much-anticipated release. If you’re curious about what makes him such a strong opponent, here’s a closer look at his unique breathing style and the formidable weapon he carries.

Everything to know about Gyomei Himejima’s Stone Breathing style

Gyomei clearly possesses the most gravitating persona in the Demon Slayer Corps. Even apart from his impressive body, honed through years of training, he towers over his other Hashira peers by exuding a serene and spiritual presence. But what really makes him unique is the way he uses Stone Breathing.

One of the early methods that was adapted from Sun Breathing was Stone Breathing. It reflects the strength, stability, and grounding of stone. Fascinatingly, Gyomei modified the style specifically to fit his blindness and physical prowess. He gained a superhuman sense of hearing despite having lost his sight as a child.

Gyomei has been blind since childhood, but he never held himself back and sharpened his other senses to near-superhuman levels. He uses sound vibrations through the ground and even the links of his weapon’s chain to sense his opponents.

Stone Breathing includes five powerful forms, each showcasing Gyomei’s unique style: First Form: Serpentinite Bipolar, Second Form: Upper Smash, Third Form: Stone Skin, Fourth Form: Volcanic Rock, Rapid Conquest, and Fifth Form: Arcs of Justice. Every movement Gyomei makes feels deliberate and grounded. His strength, focus, and emotional control make him not just a fighter but a force of nature.

Gyomei Himejima’s Unique Nichirin Sword: Chained Spiked Flail and Axe

Gyomei uses an axe and a spiked flail in combat. Connected by a lengthy chain, this dual weapon is surely the deadliest in the entire series. Similar to other Nichirin blades, it is crafted from sunlight-absorbing ore. Further, Gyomei’s weapon is well-crafted for huge, sweeping attacks that complement his Stone Breathing methods.

Gyomei Himejima || The Stone Hashira His Nichirin weapon screams death you already know bro is going to be a problem. An Axe & a Spiked Ball connected with a chain, that scar on his forehead, eyes always in Avatar State & beads to pray for his opponents 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/VaZHFcl9Ma — l○wkēy•AHMAD ➐ (@Graaffiti) May 23, 2024

This chained weapon involves more than just applying force. By using the vibrations in the chain to map his surroundings precisely, Gyomei deftly overcomes his blindness. Kokushibo, one of the oldest demons and an Upper Rank One, was left impressed with Stone Hashira’s fighting style as he failed to cut through Gyomei’s chain. On the handle of his axe, the words “Destroyer of Demons” are carved, rightfully fitting for a man who fights with such divine fury.

Gyomei Himejima will once again steal the spotlight when the Infinity Castle film opens in theaters. In battles that will determine the Demon Slayer Corps’ fate, fans will get to witness the Stone Hashira go all out this time.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 Reunion: Premiere Date & What To Expect From Three-Part Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News