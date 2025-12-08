Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now fighting multiple competitors at the worldwide box office. After dominating the screens for a month, the release of Chainsaw Man impacted its pace. Things have now gotten tougher as Zootopia 2 is dominating the big screens. Scroll below for the worldwide update!

2nd most watched film in Japan!

At the Japanese box office, Akaza’s Return has accumulated $260.1 million (¥38.45 billion). It grossed $320K during its 21st weekend in the domestic market, suffering a 68% drop due to the dominance of Zootopia 2. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film is the 2nd most watched film of all time, with admissions of 26.7 million. It is also the 2nd highest-grossing film in local currency, only behind its predecessor, The Mugen Train.

Inching closer to $800 million worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has amassed $787.2 million. This includes $134.3 million from the US release, while the China run has contributed $93.8 million so far. The remaining $299 million comes from other overseas circuits, such as South Korea, Taiwan, and India, among others.

Slips among the top 10 worldwide grossers of 2025

Infinity Castle had emerged as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally, by surpassing How To Train Your Dragon. But there’s a new entrant, Zootopia 2, which is giving other contenders a run for their money. It has already gained the 3rd spot. The impact is huge as Akaza’s Return has slipped to the 6th spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films at the 2025 worldwide box office:

Ne Zha 2: $2.2 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Zootopia 2: $915.77 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $868.90 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $642 million How To Train Your Dragon: $635.5 million F1: $631.52 million Superman: $616.68 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Summary

Japan: $260.1 million

US: $134.3 million

China: $93.8 million

Other overseas markets: $299 million

Worldwide: $787.2 million

