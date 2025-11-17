Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally been released in China, one of the world’s largest markets. With that release, the anime movie is edging closer to hitting another big milestone at the worldwide box office. It is already the 5th highest-grossing film of the year at the global box office and is expected to beat Jurassic World Rebirth and achieve the 4th spot in its lifetime. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Akaza’s Return is undoubtedly the second biggest animated phenomenon of the year, after Ne Zha 2. Apparently, it has performed much better than Ne Zha 2 at the overseas markets, including North America. It is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

How much has the film earned at the box office in Japan so far?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected an estimated $1.1 million on its 18th three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. It experienced a jump of 33% from last weekend. The box office collection of the anime movie has reached ¥37.92 billion in Japan, equivalent to an estimated $256.7 million in USD. The film has reached 26.3 million in admissions. In local currency, it is the 2nd-highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

Edges closer to the $750 million mark at the worldwide box office

Infinity Castle has earned around $133.9 million at the North American box office. In China, the film has collected $52.7 million, and with that, the overseas cume of the film has hit $297.1 million. With that, the worldwide collection reaches $740.4 million.

Therefore, it is less than $10 million away from hitting the $750 million milestone worldwide. The film is also expected to surpass the $800 million milestone during its theatrical run. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been released in China on November 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

