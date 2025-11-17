Predator: Badlands might have lost the top spot in the domestic rankings, but it has emerged as the No. 1 film in the Predator franchise this weekend. The film has surpassed the domestic haul of the original Predator movie as the franchise’s top grosser, and that too in its second weekend. From here on, Badlands will set new benchmarks in the main franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings last weekend. It has lost that spot this weekend due to the newcomers. The film has also lost premium screens, including IMAX, to the new releases. Badlands has also crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office, but that is to be discussed in a separate article.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection on its second weekend in North America

Based on the latest box office numbers, Predator: Badlands recorded the biggest second three-day weekend ever for any film featuring the Predator. It is at #3 in the domestic rankings this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Badlands collected $13 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped by 67.5% from last weekend, which was its debut. After ten days, the film’s domestic box office collection has reached $66.3 million.

2nd Three-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday, day 8 – $3.5 million

Saturday, day 9 – $5.6 million

Sunday, day 10 – $3.9 million

Total – $13.0 million

Becomes the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise

Predator: Badlands has surpassed the domestic box office collection of 1987’s Predator to achieve this remarkable feat. Elle Fanning starrer has become the top-grossing film in the Predator franchise in its second weekend only.

Predator: Badlands – $66.3 million Predator – $59.7 million Predators – $52 million The Predator – $51.02 million Predator 2 – $30.6 million

More about the movie

According to industry trackers, the latest Predator installment is projected to earn between $90 million and $100 million at the box office in North America in its theatrical run. It will be a new benchmark for the franchise. Predator: Badlands was released in the theaters on November 7.

