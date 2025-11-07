You won’t believe how much Predator: Badlands cost to make! The new entry in the long-running sci-fi franchise comes with a massive $105 million production budget, making it the most expensive Predator movie ever produced. The story moves the series into fresh territory, following Dek, a young outcast Predator who sets out to hunt a creature that cannot be killed. Set on a dangerous alien planet filled with strange and deadly life forms, the movie aims to expand what the franchise can be.

Comparing Budgets Across The Predator Franchise

Variety confirmed that the $105 million figure tops the previous record held by 2018’s The Predator, which had a budget of $88 million. It also surpasses director Dan Trachtenberg’s earlier films, Prey from 2022 at $65 million and Predator: Killer of Killers from 2025 at $50 million. The scale of Badlands marks a clear shift toward bigger and riskier storytelling within the series.

Predator: Badlands: Box Office Expectations & Profit Goals

The opening weekend projections sit around $60 million worldwide, about half of the reported budget. The number does not include marketing costs, which often add a large amount to a film’s total expenses. To truly break even, Predator: Badlands may need to reach around $210 million at the global box office.

Despite that, the outlook is strong as early reviews have been highly positive, with a Certified Fresh score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes from 101 critics. If that good reception spreads, opening weekend earnings could climb beyond the early $60 million estimate and reach closer to $68 million.

What Makes Predator: Badlands So Different

The movie, with its record-breaking budget, bold new setting, and strong critical reception, demonstrates that the series can continue to evolve while maintaining audience interest. If the box office numbers match the buzz, this could reshape the future of the Predator universe and open the door for more ambitious installments ahead.

