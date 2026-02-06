Predator: Badlands OTT Release Date Update

Predator: Badlands arrived with a lot riding on its shoulders, and it did not take long for the film to prove why this chapter mattered. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the live-action release landed in theaters on December 7 and carried the weight of being the second Predator film of the year after Predator: Killer of Killers. Unlike recent franchise entries, this one chose the theatrical route, making its performance impossible to ignore.

When & Where To Watch Predator: Badlands On OTT?

Predator: Badlands will be available to stream on OTT from February 12, 2026. The highly rated film starring Elle Fanning will stream on Hulu on Disney+ for the U.S. viewers. The film’s actual OTT release for the Indian audience has not been officially confirmed yet.

Predator: Badlands VOD Release Date & Digital Launch

The film became available for purchase on digital platforms on January 6, 2026. A physical follow-up is reportedly scheduled for February 17, accompanied by 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD editions, marking a two-step rollout that will keep the conversation going well into the new year.

The hunt comes home. Add to your Predator movie collection and buy Predator: Badlands on Digital January 6 and own it on Blu-ray February 17. pic.twitter.com/vXbhHW1DHN — Predator (@Predator) December 30, 2025

Bonus Features On Predator: Badlands Home Release

The digital and disc versions arrive stacked with extras that dig deep into the film’s making. Viewers get a full audio commentary from Trachtenberg along with key members of the creative team. Besides, deleted scenes are available, alongside features that explore how the harsh Badlands environment took shape and how the production helped push the franchise forward.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Success

The pressure to perform at the box office stayed heavy from day one, yet Predator: Badlands delivered numbers that settled any doubt. The film crossed $184 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), officially becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. It passed Alien vs. Predator from 2004, which previously held the record at $177.4 million.

Predator: Badlands – Critical & Audience Reception

The critical response followed the same path as the film secured a Certified Fresh 86% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, while audiences pushed the Popcornmeter even higher to 95%.

All of this paints a clear picture. Predator: Badlands found the breathing room it needed before heading for its actual OTT release, arriving roughly two months after its cinema debut. The result feels earned, setting a confident tone for whatever hunt comes next.

