Netflix released many films in 2025, and several of them truly resonated with viewers. Across multiple genres, from thrillers and mysteries to dramas, these ten titles stood out for their engaging stories, strong performances, and fresh ideas. Here are ten handpicked Netflix movies from 2025 that you can add to your watchlist before the year ends.

1. Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Based on Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel of the same name, the gothic sci-fi horror follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who succeeds in bringing a morbid creation to life. However, his reckless ambition soon leads to devastating consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the role of the monstrous creature.

2. KPop Demon Hunters

Directors: Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang

Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The film follows elite K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly lead double lives as demon hunters. By day, they dazzle millions of fans with electrifying performances, and by night, they battle supernatural forces to protect their city and its inhabitants.

3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: In the third installment of the Knives Out series, Daniel Craig reprises his role as sharp detective Benoit Blanc. Set against a darker backdrop, the mystery sees Blanc uncover secrets, lies, and motives surrounding a complex crime at a small-town church, where nothing and no one is as simple as it seems. It also stars Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Jeremy Renner, among other cast members.

4. Nonnas

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Stephen Chbosky IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The heartfelt comedy-drama follows Joe Scaravella (played by Vince Vaughn), a man grieving the loss of his mother. He takes a big risk and decides to honor his mother by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of actual grandmothers as chefs.

5. Goodbye June

Director: Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The Christmas family drama centers on a fractured family that comes together when their mother’s health suddenly declines. As they return home to support her, long-buried tensions, regrets, and unresolved relationships resurface, forcing each of them to confront the past while facing the uncertainty of what lies ahead. It features Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren in pivotal roles.

6. Jay Kelly

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The comedy-drama follows a successful actor (George Clooney) who sets out on a personal journey after losing someone close to him. As he tries to reconnect with his daughter before she leaves for college, the trip forces him to reflect on fame, family, and the choices he regrets. It also features Adam Sandler as Jay’s long-time manager.

7. The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, the whodunnit follows four sharp-witted retirees who discuss unsolved crimes. When a real murder occurs close to their home, the unlikely group puts their curiosity and life experiences to use to crack the case. It stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie in lead roles.

8. A House of Dynamite

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The intense political thriller revolves around a sudden nuclear missile threat aimed at the United States. As time runs out, top government and military leaders rush to identify who launched it and decide how to respond, facing immense pressure, uncertainty, and consequences that could alter the world. It features Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Tracy Letts in the leading roles.

9. Steve

Director: Tim Mielants

Tim Mielants IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: A reimagining of Max Porter’s bestseller, Shy. Set in mid-90s England, the film follows one day in the life of troubled headteacher Steve (Cillian Murphy) at a last-chance reform school.

10. Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The action thriller follows a hardened cop, Walker (Tom Hardy), who must fight his way through the criminal underworld. After a drug deal goes bad, he is pursued by a powerful crime syndicate, a dubious politician, and corrupt cops. Now, Walker must deal with his dark past while attempting to rescue the estranged son of the politician.

