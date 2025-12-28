Stranger Things sits at the center of Netflix chatter again, with the closing chapter of the popular series ending with the year itself. The show’s return coincides with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Both titles keep hovering near the top of the streaming charts at the time of writing. In the middle of all this attention, one recent release has already slipped off those charts, even though many viewers quietly rate it as the strongest Netflix film in months.

It is Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is his long-awaited take on Mary Shelley’s legendary story. But another of his monster films is set to make an appearance on the popular streaming platform.

A Cult-Favorite Guillermo del Toro Monster Movie Is Coming

Netflix has prepared another treat from del Toro’s opulent corpus, and this one carries the comfort of something familiar and deeply loved.

According to Netflix Tudum, Hellboy will be available on Netflix starting January 1, 2026. The 2004 steampunk fantasy horror is one of the most underrated superhero movies out there. It adds a welcome flash of red to a cold blue January. Ron Perlman leads the film as the half-demon hero, a role many still link closely with del Toro’s vision and style.

The Story Behind Hellboy

The story traces back to the end of World War II, when the Nazis attempted to open a portal to a paranormal dimension to defeat the Allies. Their plan goes awry, leaving behind a baby demon rescued by Allied forces, who is later named Hellboy. Sixty years later, Hellboy works as an agent for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, defending America from dark forces.

A January 2026 Rewatch Worth Planning

Hellboy lands on Netflix on January 1, 2026, just after the premiere of the Stranger Things 5 finale. So some good old-fashioned superhero action could ease the tension of a taxing season of Stranger Things.

Advertisement

For more such picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 8: On Track To Beat The Conjuring: Last Rites, Targets Top 10 Spot This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News