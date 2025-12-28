Avatar: Fire and Ash outperforms Avatar: The Way of Water on its second Friday, which is Boxing Day in North America. The film is edging closer to entering the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the domestic box office. It is inches away from surpassing The Conjuring: Last Rites’ domestic haul this weekend and cross a major milestone in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The James Cameron-helmed film is benefiting from the holidays and can turn its fate around despite a slow start. However, it will have to maintain this momentum for a few more weeks if it wants to become a blockbuster. This could be difficult, as word of mouth may be strong, but it needs to be even stronger to leave a lasting mark like its predecessor. People have already seen the marvelous visuals in previous movies, and they now also need a strong plot to accompany those visuals; otherwise, it starts to get boring for the audience.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on day 8 in North America

Avatar: Fire and Ash remains isolated at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, and it will stay at the top for a few more weeks. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, James Cameron’s film collected $22.6 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. It declined by 38% only from last Friday when it opened in theaters. It has earned more than Avatar: The Way of Water’s $19.3 million second Friday gross, finally outperforming. But it is less than Avatar’s $23.1 million second Friday gross. After eight days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $176.3 million. It is also expected to cross $200 million this weekend.

Set to beat The Conjuring: Last Rites’ domestic haul

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year at the domestic box office. It is also the last film in this beloved horror franchise, having collected $177.7 million in its domestic run, making it the 14th highest-grossing movie of 2025 at the domestic box office. Avatar 3 is the 15th highest-grosser of the year with its $176.3 million total now and is around $1 million away from beating The Conjuring: Last Rites to take up the 14th rank.

According to reports, James Cameron‘s film is tracking to earn between $57 million and $67 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, it will surpass Captain America: Brave New World‘s $200.5 million and enter 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $176.3 million

International – $390.6 million

Worldwide – $566.9 million

