After a brief stumble at the US domestic box office on Christmas Eve, Sydney Sweeney’s latest release, The Housemaid, found its footing again on Christmas Day, and the mood around the film suddenly shifted. Thursday brought fresh momentum, and the timing could not have been better with a strong second weekend shaping up and the New Year stretch waiting right ahead.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance: A Crucial Comeback Moment For Sydney Sweeney

The Housemaid, an erotic thriller adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel, pairs Sweeney with Amanda Seyfried and has already shown solid strength after one week in theaters. The film has collected $31 million so far against a production budget of $35 million.

This release also carried extra weight for Sweeney after political controversies off-screen and disappointing outcomes with Eden and Christy. The Housemaid arrived on December 19, landing next to James Cameron’s much-awaited Avatar: Fire and Ash, a clash that looked risky on paper. Even so, the film grossed $8 million on its opening day and surpassed $19 million during its opening weekend, playing in 3,015 theaters with an average of $6,305 per screen.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

North America – $31 million

International – $168,000

Worldwide – $31.2 million

Christmas Week Showed Mixed But Promising Trends

Christmas week began on a hopeful note. Monday added $3.4 million, followed by $3.7 million on Tuesday, showing a rise of nearly 9%. The momentum slowed sharply on Wednesday, Christmas Eve, with earnings dropping by almost 61% to approximately $1.4 million (according to Box Office Mojo).

Christmas Day Surge Changes The Narrative

However, Christmas Day reversed the mood entirely, pushing daily earnings up by a striking 141.4% and bringing in $3.5 million on Thursday. The film landed at number 7 on the US box office chart, a satisfying placement given the competition.

Now, with the second weekend approaching and the New Year period coming next week, The Housemaid is positioned to add more financial gains. For Sydney Sweeney, this run brings a much-needed sense of relief and renewed excitement, turning a challenging year into one that ends on a far brighter note in her still young and fast-moving acting career.

