After completing three weeks in theaters, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to make its presence felt at the box office. The supernatural horror sequel earned an impressive $1 million on its third Thursday in North America, reflecting an 18.7% drop from the previous week despite playing on 418 fewer screens. As of now, the film stands at $114.6 million in domestic earnings and is projected to finish its North American run in the $120–140 million range.

On the global front, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has collected $211.2 million worldwide and currently ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo). In the process, it has surpassed several popular 2025 releases, including Snow White ($205.7 million), One Battle After Another ($205.2 million), and Predator: Badlands ($184 million). The horror sequel is now trailing just behind the worldwide total of the heist thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Here’s how much more Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and the Now You See Me threequel compare at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $114.6 million

International: $96.6 million

Worldwide: $211.2 million

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $61.5 million

International: $154.3 million

Worldwide: $215.8 million

As the figures show, the horror sequel is currently trailing the crime thriller by approximately $4.6 million in worldwide earnings. With the holiday-season boost, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is well-positioned to overtake Now You See Me: Now You Don’t during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Now You See Me Franchise

Here’s how all three films in the Now You See Me franchise have performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me (2013): $351.7 million Now You See Me 2 (2016): $334.9 million Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025): $215.8 million

Based on these figures, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is on track to outgross the latest installment in the heist franchise at the global box office. However, surpassing the worldwide totals of the first two Now You See Me films appears unlikely given the horror sequel’s current trajectory and remaining theatrical window.

What’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 About?

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: Marching Toward The $200 Million Mark, Now Targeting Brad Pitt’s F1 & Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News