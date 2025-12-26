Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stands alone on the big screens this Christmas holiday season as the only true horror flavor among shiny festive releases, and it feels almost gossip-worthy because many felt the film might sink the moment four major titles arrived last Friday, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The critics had already kept their sharp knives ready, yet audiences in the United States kept walking into theatres for a slice of chill in the middle of a happy season.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Box Office Performance: Holds Strong In Over 3,000 Screens

The film has already crossed a huge victory line worldwide with more than $200 million in the bank. The domestic haul stands at $112.9 million (as per Box Office Mojo) while the international haul stands at $93.3 million, sending a proud message across markets. The production budget lived between $36-51 million, so every extra million now feels like a sweet dessert. Even after losing 567 theatres last Friday, the movie somehow keeps its ground in more than 3,000 theatres across the US.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $112.9 million

International – $93.3 million

Worldwide – $206.3 million

The horror sequel endured sharp criticism, yet its opening weekend spoke power, grabbing the second largest horror opening of 2025 with $64 million, sitting right behind The Conjuring: Last Rites. The second weekend brought $19.3 million, the third weekend delivered $7.6 million, with big weekend drops and a shrinking theatre count.

This week, however, started with steady energy. Monday delivered $1.6 million, a 32.1% drop compared to Sunday’s $2.4 million, but still a healthy 14.9% rise over the previous Monday’s $1.4 million. Tuesday smiled even brighter with $1.9 million, only a tiny 2.9% slip from last Tuesday’s $2 million, which paints a picture of stability during heavy holiday competition filled with massive names and glittering hype.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Beats The Grudge & Enters Top 25 Horror Films List

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has officially moved past the 2004 Japanese American horror hit The Grudge, which earned $110 million domestically. As a result, the film has entered the top 25 domestic horror movies of all time in the US, sliding into the 24th position with a proud grin.

Now, with steady weekday pulls and a loyal fan base, the animatronic nightmare keeps humming through Christmas lights and winter breaks, proving fear still sells during the happiest season of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid North America Box Office: Sydney Sweeney Movie Holds Strong Against Avatar 3, Eyes Profitable Holiday Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News