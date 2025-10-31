Since Halloween is right here, many people, younger ones and adults alike, look for good horror movies and series to raise the spooky feeling. There are countless options, but one title often slips away from attention, even though many fans treat it like a cult favorite. That film is The Grudge, released in 2004 during the Halloween period on October 22.

The Grudge (2004)

The Grudge Plot

The Grudge (2004) follows Karen, an American nurse living in Tokyo, who discovers a mysterious curse inside a haunted house. The curse was born after a violent murder and brings death to anyone who enters the house. As Karen tries to uncover the truth behind the terrifying events, she realizes that the vengeful spirit tied to the home won’t stop until it destroys everyone connected to it. The film builds tension through eerie silence, sudden scares, and an atmosphere of constant dread.

A Perfect Pick For Halloween Night

Many horror hits have come and gone since, and The Grudge may have slipped from the spotlight. Still, Halloween night can become even more thrilling by revisiting this gripping classic. The Grudge remains a strong reminder of how a simple horror idea can become a massive hit and a perfect watch for the spooky evening ahead.

The Grudge Box Office Performance: Low Critical Response But Strong Audience Support

The movie, directed by Takashi Shimizu, starred Bill Pullman, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Clea DuVall. Critics never elevated the movie as the Rotten Tomatoes score remained low at 41%. The audience had a different plan, though. The Grudge, made with a modest $10 million budget, shocked everyone by earning more than $187.2 million worldwide. Above $110m came from the US market alone, and another $76.9m flowed from overseas, as per Box Office Mojo.

The success becomes even more striking when one looks at its release pattern. The film had a single original release and never returned to theaters again, unlike many other movies that attempt to boost their numbers through re-releases. Horror movies in 2004 were not always taken seriously, yet The Grudge opened domestically with around $40 million in the first weekend, proving that crowds lined up for the scares. It ran in cinemas for almost two months and ended up earning around 1772% more than the money spent on making it.

The Original Stayed Untouched by Its Sequels

Over time, the film turned into a favorite among horror fans worldwide. Soon, sequels followed, and a remake was released in 2019, but none of them achieved the popularity or box office success of the original story.

The story followed an American family as they tried to build a life in Japan. They ended up inside a house with supernatural events. With time, they learned the place carried a curse, and anyone living there had to face deadly consequences.

