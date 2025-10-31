Halloween night calls for spine-chilling entertainment, and nothing sets the mood better than a good horror movie marathon. Whether you’re drawn to haunted houses, supernatural scares, or psychological thrillers, this list brings you ten horror films that will keep you thrilled long after the credits roll.

For the best experience, watch them alone in a dark room with your headphones on, if you dare. We have also listed their current streaming platforms at the time of writing and ranked them according to their IMDb ratings. (Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

1. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Paramount+, Hulu & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The iconic horror film tells the story of a newlywed woman named Rosemary, who moves with her husband into a new apartment in New York City. Soon after, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but she begins to suspect that her ‘friendly’ neighbors are part of a sinister cult with plans for her unborn child.

2. Misery (1990)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Prime Video – Rent & HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The psychological horror film follows Paul Sheldon (James Caan), a famous author best known for writing romance novels featuring a character called Misery Chastain. After a car accident, Paul is rescued by a nurse, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who claims to be his number one fan. She takes care of him at her secluded home, but Paul soon realizes that Annie is dangerously obsessed with him. Now, the trapped novelist must outwit his captor and escape before it’s too late.

3. Sinners (2025)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie Sinners revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

4. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: The psychological horror thriller follows Michelle, who wakes up inside an underground bunker. She meets two men who claim that the world has been devastated by a chemical attack. Should she trust them or risk going outside?

5. The Descent (2005)

Director: Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India); Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows Sarah (Shauna Macdonald), who goes on a caving expedition with her friends in the Appalachian Mountains. But their fun-filled adventure soon becomes a terrifying nightmare when the women get trapped in an uncharted cave system inhabited by bloodthirsty creatures.

6. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Prime Video – Rent & Starz Apple TV Channel (U.S.)

Plot: The action-horror film follows Ana (Sarah Polley), a woman who narrowly escapes an attack from her neighbor, who is infected by a deadly plague that turns humans into flesh-eating zombies. Seeking safety, she teams up with a police officer (Ving Rhames) and a handful of other survivors, taking refuge inside a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee.

7. The Mist (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); Peacock & Paramount+ with Showtime (U.S.)

Plot: A group of terrified residents takes shelter inside a supermarket after a mysterious mist covers the town of Maine. Soon, they realize there are monstrous creatures hidden in it, which they must fight to survive.

8. Annihilation (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Paramount+, Hulu & Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: After her husband mysteriously disappears, a biologist (Natalie Portman) joins an expedition into a mysterious zone plagued by terrifying mutations that defy logic.

9. The Babadook (2014)

Director: Jennifer Kent

Jennifer Kent IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); Hulu & AMC+ (U.S.)

Plot: The psychological horror movie follows a widowed mother, Amelia, who struggles to raise her young son, who believes a monster from his storybook has come to life. Soon, strange occurrences in their home make her question what’s real and what’s in her mind.

10. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Directors: Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The found-footage psychological horror movie follows three young filmmakers, Heather, Mike, and Josh, who set out to investigate a local legend known as the Blair Witch. As they travel deeper into the woods, they become increasingly disturbed by a mysterious supernatural presence.

