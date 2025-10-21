Sinners is coming back to the big screens once again, and this time it is returning to IMAX for Halloween. Ryan Coogler’s horror hit, which turned into a box office sensation earlier this year, is getting a limited re-release right before award season. The film, which blended horror and emotion with sharp storytelling, quickly grew into one of the year’s most talked-about titles.

Sinners Returns to IMAX for a Halloween Re-Release

Even though Sinners is already streaming on HBO Max, it is heading back to select IMAX theaters from October 30 to November 5, per Screenrant. IMAX quietly opened ticket sales online, and fans can now grab them for another round of the vampiric spectacle that turned heads in April.

‘Sinners’ is reportedly returning to 70mm IMAX theaters for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/jZoi1VWDg1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 20, 2025

Sinners Box Office Triumph

The movie’s original release had a strong start, earning $48 million in its opening weekend despite doubts about its box office potential. Both critics and audiences praised it, and word-of-mouth helped it hold a rare 6% second-week drop, which was one of the smallest in modern box office history. By the end of its run, Sinners had pulled in over $366 million worldwide on a production budget between $90 and $100 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Sinners Box Office Summary

North America – $278.5m

International – $88.1m

Total – $366.6m

IMAX Screenings Played A Big Role in Sinners’ Success

The film’s IMAX screenings had played a major role in its success. The demand was so high that it already had a limited re-release back in May. Now, the film returns again at the perfect moment, for Halloween week, when horror fans are at their most eager. Other 2025 titles, including KPop Demon Hunters, are following this path, aiming to bring their films back for the same reason.

Award Season Buzz Builds Around Sinners

Beyond its box office numbers, Sinners has stayed in the spotlight thanks to talk about its awards potential. With award season nearing, the timing of this re-release works in its favor. Coogler is being discussed for Best Director, Michael B. Jordan’s dual performance has been highlighted for Best Actor consideration, and several technical categories could also feature the film.

Even with strong competition from titles like One Battle After Another and Hamnet, Sinners remains one of the most talked-about contenders of the year. Its return to IMAX lets audiences relive a modern horror hit in its full glory, and there is no better week for it than Halloween.

