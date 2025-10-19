Anne Hathaway is a versatile actress with multiple accolades and honors, including an Oscar. However, she wishes she were as good as Angelina Jolie. Anne once revealed she was impressed with the way Jolie did kissing scenes on screen. Intimate scenes are often awkward to shoot and cause discomfort. The Princess Diaries actress shared similar thoughts and gave pro tips on how to nail an on-screen kiss. Scroll below for more.

Anne and Angelina collaborated on the 2007 documentary A Place in Time, directed by Jolie as her directorial debut. Hathaway once expressed her admiration for Jolie, citing her as an inspiration during her early career. She once purchased a pair of leather pants inspired by Angie’s fashion choices at the time.

Anne Hathaway once said she was no Angelina Jolie when it came to movie kissing

Years ago, in a conversation with the UK edition of GQ magazine, Anne Hathaway admitted that on-screen kissing is not among her strong suits. Speaking of the forceful kiss, the Oscar-winner said, “It’s a totally different experience.” She then cited Angelina Jolie’s example and said, “But really, you have to be Angelina Jolie to pull that off and still look good. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I ain’t no Angie.”

In the same interview, the actress shared some pro-tips for nailing a perfect on-screen kiss. Anne said, “You have to leave your mouth open a little bit. Open up. More, more, ever so lightly… Otherwise, you’re going to be getting smoothy. Now, slow it down … just a little bit.”

Besides, Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway also praised Jennifer Garner for nailing the movie kiss. The Odyssey actress stated, “If you’re both unattached and you get along, of course, kissing in a movie is fun. But you can never get truly deep down and into it. Well, I can’t. Jennifer Garner — now that girl can movie kiss!”

Anne Hathaway – on the professional front

Anne Hathaway was last seen in The Idea of You, which earned positive reviews. She will be seen in The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2 next. Both movies are slated to be released next year.

