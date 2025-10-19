Weapons became one of the most talked-about horror films of the year and turned into a box office force when it stormed into theaters earlier in 2025. Zach Cregger’s second feature, following Barbarian, was built around the disappearance of 17 schoolchildren and quietly evolved into a phenomenon, grossing $ 266 million worldwide.

It carried a 93 percent critics’ approval on Rotten Tomatoes and built its reputation on how it explored trauma and the consequences of adult actions through the eyes of children. Even months after its release, the ending still lingers in conversation, which is deliberately unclear and open to interpretation.

Weapons Streaming Date Revealed: When & Where to Watch It

After its successful VOD run, Warner Bros. has set the film’s streaming premiere for October 24 on HBO Max, right in time for Halloween viewing and opening the doors for those who missed its theatrical run.

Get ready to run. #WeaponsMovie begins streaming October 24 exclusively on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/Hc1jVMifYc — HBO Max Movies (@moviesonmax) October 17, 2025

The film is still continuing to draw attention and could stretch its influence long enough to earn nods outside of major Oscar categories.

Weapons: Plot & Cast

Zach Cregger not only directed but also wrote the film, assembling a cast led by Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

The story begins when all but one of the children from Justine’s class leave their homes on the same night at 2:17 in the morning. Alex, the only student left behind, becomes central to the unraveling. The investigation moves through overlapping perspectives, slowly peeling back layers of what happened without relying on a single twist.

WEAPONS is an Excellent Film pic.twitter.com/OuSEBvdpGF — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) October 17, 2025

An Open-Ended Finale Keeps Fans Talking

Weapons’ open-ended finale became part of its identity, sparking endless theories and discussions. Now, with its streaming release on October 24, it is ready to pull even more people into its eerie grip. Aunt Gladys, the running children, and that forest scene are about to live on even longer.

