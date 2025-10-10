Having already surpassed the $150 million mark domestically and the $100 million mark from international markets, Zach Cregger’s horror hit Weapons has earned $266.3 million worldwide. This makes it the fourth-highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 and places it among the top 20 titles of the year (Box Office Mojo), trailing just behind Final Destination: Bloodlines’ $314.6 million global haul. However, outgrossing Bloodlines now seems out of reach for the Barbarian director’s critically acclaimed film.

Earlier, Weapons surpassed the lifetime earnings of several popular films, including The Truman Show (1998), Charlie’s Angels (2000), The Fifth Element (1997), Jumanji (1995), and Parasite (2019). As its theatrical run nears its conclusion, the horror film is now nearly on par with the global haul of a controversial erotic drama starring legendary Hollywood actor Robert Redford, Demi Moore, and Woody Harrelson. We’re talking about the 1993 film, Indecent Proposal. Here’s how much Weapons still needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Indecent Proposal – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown for both films.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $151.1 million

International: $115.2 million

Worldwide: $266.3 million

Indecent Proposal – Box Office Summary

North America: $106.6 million

International: $160 million

Worldwide: $266.6 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails the 1990s drama by roughly $300K in worldwide earnings. With such a small gap, the horror film is expected to surpass it before its theatrical run concludes.

How Much Profit Has Weapons Made?

Made on an estimated production budget of $38 million, Weapons needed $95 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With global earnings of $266.3 million, the film has already turned an estimated profit of $171.3 million during its ongoing theatrical run.

More About Weapons

Directed by Zach Cregger, the mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

