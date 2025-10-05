Weapons has been stuck around the $150 million domestic mark for nearly 11 days, showing a clear slowdown in its box office run and signaling the end of its strong theatre presence in North America. Directed by Zach Cregger, this is his second film, following Barbarian, and it has become an unexpected blockbuster. The success has even sparked talks of a sequel focused on the movie’s main antagonist, Aunty Gladys.

Weapons Sits In Top 5 Horror Hits Of 2025

The horror film ranks among the top five highest-grossing horror releases of the year, relying heavily on domestic earnings to help it surpass $250 million worldwide. However, it fell short of the $300 million mark because international theatres moved on to newer releases weeks ago. In North America, the theatre count has dropped from 512 to just 187, marking the start of its final run.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $150.8m

International – $118m

Worldwide – $265.8m

Weapons’ Weekend Collections Drop

The domestic collections have struggled this week, with the movie not crossing $100K on any single day. Friday, which normally boosts earnings, brought only $40,000K despite a 20% rise, down nearly 71% from the previous Friday’s $140K, per Box Office Mojo. Last weekend, Weapons earned less than $1 million for the first time since release, and this weekend is following a similar trend.

Weapons Digital Release Expected To Boost Viewership

Even with box office earnings slowing, the movie is now available for digital rental from September 9, 2025, on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. This move gives fans the chance to enjoy the horror from home while keeping its momentum alive on OTT platforms.

Now, with a sequel in the pipeline, Weapons could return to public attention, especially for those curious about Aunty Gladys and the story left behind. The North American run may be winding down, but the worldwide impact and upcoming sequel suggest that Weapons’ story is far from over.

Weapons Trailer

