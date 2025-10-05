Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has made a strong mark at the North American box office just a week after its release, overtaking one of Universal Pictures’ other current releases. This live-action animated musical fantasy comedy, inspired by the popular Netflix series, has shown consistent domestic performance. On Friday, it secured the number 4 spot in the domestic charts, following Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, One Battle After Another, and The Smashing Machine.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office: Domestic Earnings Hit $17 Million

The movie has now earned over $17 million in North America. In addition, its limited international release has brought in just over $5 million, pushing the total worldwide earnings to about $23.4 million, per Box Office Mojo. The domestic audience response has been strong, while the international response is modest for now. With a wider global release planned, these numbers are expected to rise significantly.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $17.6m

International – $5.8m

Worldwide – $23.4m

Friday Box Office Surge Signals Strong Second Weekend

On Friday, Gabby’s Dollhouse brought in more than $1.2 million domestically. This represents a nearly 68% increase from the previous day’s $721K, though it is a 72.4% drop from its opening Friday, which earned over $4.3 million.

These figures suggest that the second weekend will continue to be profitable, with additional earnings expected over Saturday and Sunday. The worldwide reception is likely to improve once the film becomes fully available across international markets.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Outperforms Universal’s Him

Gabby’s Dollhouse has also surpassed Universal Pictures’ sports horror release Him in box office performance. The film Him had received significant promotional focus, which might have been an over-investment considering Gabby’s Dollhouse’s rising popularity.

Him Box Office Summary

North America – $22.5M

International – $466K

Worldwide – $23M

The timing and promotional strategy could have boosted Gabby’s Dollhouse even more, but the movie’s theater count has risen slightly from 3,500 to 3,507. This slight increase reflects growing confidence from theater owners, which could translate to greater success in North America.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

