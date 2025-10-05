The independent horror film Good Boy arrived in theaters on Friday and managed to pull off a surprisingly solid start. For a film without the backing of any major studio like Warner Bros or Universal Pictures, its first-day performance is being seen as a strong one. The movie, directed by Ben Leonberg, drew worldwide attention long before its release, mainly because of its unusual main character, which is a dog named Indy, who also happens to be Leonberg’s own pet in real life.

Viral Buzz Over The Dog’s Fate Boosted Popularity

After the trailer came out, curiosity over Indy’s fate drove an enormous spike in online searches, with queries about whether the dog survives shooting up by more than 2000%. Viewers seemed hooked on the idea of a horror story told through a dog’s eyes. In fact, this is assumed to be the first time a horror movie is presented entirely from a canine perspective.

The story follows Indy and his owner as they move into a new apartment, where strange and unsettling forces soon reveal themselves, haunting the place. When danger closes in, Indy decides to protect his owner in any way he can.

Good Boy Box Office Numbers Show a Successful Opening Day

On its opening day, Good Boy managed to collect nearly $1 million across roughly 1,600 theatres in North America. The film has collected $990K, and that figure placed it at number seven on the domestic daily box office chart, as per Box Office Mojo. While the total may seem small beside big studio releases, the numbers tell a different story for a film of its scale. With its modest budget and limited release, this debut already marks a success, and it would not be an exaggeration to call it a box office hit in the independent scene.

The film’s release strategy also benefited from Indy’s viral fame. Initially, the plan was for Good Boy to appear in far fewer theatres. However, growing anticipation and online buzz convinced distributors to expand its reach. In the United States, Good Boy is a Shudder original, distributed in collaboration with IFC. The strong response has turned it into one of the most talked-about horror films of the season. The global release is still pending, meaning more earnings are on the way.

Projected Weekend Collection Crosses $2 Million

According to Deadline, Good Boy is projected to earn at least $2.25 million over its opening weekend. That would secure its place as one of the most profitable releases under the Shudder/IFC banner. If it surpasses the $2 million mark, it will become the third-highest-grossing film in that lineup, behind In a Violent Nature and Late Night with the Devil. Its current numbers already place it in the banner’s top four, and its ongoing momentum hints at even greater success ahead.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Suddher/IFC Movies (Domestic)

Late Night with the Devil – $10m In a Violent Nature – $4.2m Oddity – $1.2m Good Boy – $990,000

Good Boy Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

