2025 has been nothing short of thrilling for diehard horror buffs. The year kicked off with Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed period horror Sinners, followed by the unsettling psychological chiller Bring Her Back, the supernatural spectacle Final Destination: Bloodlines, Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic zombie sequel 28 Years Later, and, more recently, Zach Cregger’s Weapons. Impressively, each of these titles has secured a strong critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the year is far from over. Hollywood still has plenty in store for horror fans, and one of the most intriguing upcoming releases might just surprise you. Titled Good Boy, this relatively unknown horror film has already garnered rave reviews ahead of its October 3, 2025, release. What sets it apart from others is that its story unfolds from the perspective of a dog. Read on to find out more about the film and whether it has a better score than Weapons.

What Is Good Boy About?

Directed by Ben Leonberg, Good Boy follows Indy, a loyal dog who moves with his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), to a rural farmhouse after the death of a family member. But when Indy begins seeing terrifying supernatural entities invisible to humans, he must find a way to protect Todd from the dark forces lurking in their new home.

First poster for the new horror movie #GoodBoy (🍅95%) – in theaters October 3. pic.twitter.com/0nheSL8wUw — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 7, 2025

Good Boy Rotten Tomatoes Score – Better Than Weapons?

As of now, Good Boy boasts an impressive 95% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Zach Cregger’s acclaimed horror hit Weapons sits just below at 94%. While Good Boy currently leads by a narrow 1%, its rating could shift as more reviews roll in over the coming days.

How Good Boy Compares To Other Popular Horror Movies of 2025

Here’s how critics have rated some of the year’s most popular horror films on Rotten Tomatoes:

Sinners – 97% Bring Her Back – 89% Final Destination: Bloodlines – 92% 28 Years Later – 88% Together – 91%

With a stellar 95% score, Good Boy is trailing only Sinners and is currently ahead of other popular horror movies from 2025, as mentioned above. Let’s see if it can maintain the lead.

Good Boy – Official Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Nobody 2 Vs. John Wick Movies — Which Action Film Wins The IMDb Rating Battle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News