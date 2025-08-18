Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly one of the most popular and budding actresses in Hollywood, and she has been making her place in the industry by trying to be a part of projects of different genres. Her latest movie, Americana, got a theatrical release across the United States, but somehow it went flat at the box office. It flopped miserably and earned a peanut-size collection so far. Is this disappointing box office collection linked to the recent American Eagle advertisement controversy surrounding the actress? Scroll ahead to find out.

Sydney Sweeney Starring In Americana’s Disastrous Box Office Collection

Directed by Tony Tost and starring Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, and Halsey, Americana is a mystery thriller that was released in 110 theaters in the US. However, it disappointedly earned only $850,000 on its opening weekend and landed 16th position at the box office, as per The Mirror. The movie premiered at South by Southwest in 2023. It has gotten a theatrical release in the United States and went flat at the box office.

What is Americana’s plot?

The movie’s storyline centers around a group of outsiders in a small South Dakota town. The plot follows Penny Jo Poplin, a diner waitress who aspires to become a singer but gets involved in a struggle over a rare Native American artifact that appears on the black market. What happens to Penny Jo is all about the film. Last week, Sydney shared an online post promoting her character and the movie with a caption: “A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet Penny Jo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The movie currently holds a 68 percent at Rotten Tomatoes and received a mixed response from the viewers and critics. However, many believed that the movie’s box office collection was affected because of her American Eagle ad controversy.

What Is The American Eagle Ad Controversy?

This controversy sparked from Sydney Sweeney’s latest American Eagle advertisement, in which she discussed genetic inheritance. In the ad, she explained how ‘genes’ can affect a person’s look and personality and concluded with the line, “My jeans are blue.”

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle’s Fall 2025 campaign

pic.twitter.com/ps2oZjKSy1 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 23, 2025

Several celebrities, including Lizzo and Doja Cat, criticized Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad on social media, calling out its controversial messaging and perceived insensitivity. While the brand defended the actress, stating, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the debate surrounding the advertisement continues to draw attention.

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign ignited significant chatter across social media, drawing a mix of praise and criticism. While the ad captured attention, its exact effect on Americana’s box office results is unclear. The film’s earnings were likely shaped by a combination of factors, including its limited release, marketing strategy, genre appeal, and competing releases.

Check out the trailer here:

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Pedro Pascal & Chris Evans’ Materialists Surges Into iTunes Top 5, Winning Fans With Modern Romance & Streaming Buzz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News