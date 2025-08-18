Materialists stars The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and MCU veteran Chris Evans in a romance about a matchmaker caught between her flawed ex and a wealthy suitor who seems perfect on paper. The film, directed by Celine Song, released in mid-June and earned a solid 79% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Materialists Becomes Popular After Streaming Release

The film continued to attract viewers after hitting streaming, landing in the top ten for iTunes movie rentals. iTopChart currently lists it at number five, per Flixpatrol. The positions above it included titles like Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, Thunderbolts* and Ballerina while Eddington, How to Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later, and Lilo & Stitch rounded out the top ten.

Even with an R rating and a niche demographic, Materialists thrived in theaters and on video-on-demand. With revenues more than triple its production cost, streaming performance added pure profit to the film’s success.

The film sparked controversy due to a plot twist involving a character undergoing cosmetic surgery, which plays a key role in the love triangle’s resolution, per Screenrant.

However, Song defended the scene and emphasized, “What’s most important about that surgery is that this movie is about the way that we commodify and objectify each other in the dating market, how much it crushes all of us.”

Box Office Success of Materialists

Materialists, which was made with a budget of $20 million, brought in $36.5 million domestically and $28.5 million internationally, totaling $65 million, per Box Office Mojo. It became a box office success despite facing strong competition.

Materialists Box Office Summary:

North America – $36.5 million

International – $28.5 million

Worldwide – $65 million

Materialists has proven that engaging storytelling and relatable themes can capture audiences both in theaters and on streaming platforms. Its success underscores the growing influence of video-on-demand, while the film’s thought-provoking take on modern relationships continues to spark conversation.

Check out the trailer here:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Insisted On Val Kilmer’s Return For Top Gun: Maverick Because Of This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News