And Just Like That has officially wrapped up with its third season, concluding the journey of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The HBO series was a revival of Sex and the City, and left fans surprised by the abrupt decision to end the show on its third chapter. Here’s what showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed about it.

And Just Like That: Why Did Sex & The City Revival End With Season 3?

During a conversation with Variety, Michael Patrick King revealed that he felt it was the right time to say goodbye to the characters and the whole world of Sex and the City for good. “The idea of leaving a party while it’s still happening is the most elegant thing you can say for a TV series,” he said about the choice.

Michael added that the one rule they had in the writing room was not to repeat storylines. They have created many arcs and storylines, but the one they hadn’t done was get Carrie to the point where she feels enough. As for the decision to wrap And Just Like That after season 3, it was impromptu.

He explained, “The decision was not made at the beginning of the season. The third season was going gangbusters in the writing room.” Michael then continued that the team came up with the moment for the end of the series, and “the resonance of that felt so profound” that he knew it was finally time.

The showrunner felt it was a “significant end to the season as we wrote it” and that it was also the right ending for the show as a whole. “We don’t just want to do it,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

Michael Patrick King Reveals Why The Press Was Not Informed About And Just Like That Concluding With Season 3

Michael revealed they did not inform the press about the series ending with the third season to get some hype. “I didn’t want people looking at the Carrie-Aidan relationship with the word final over it. I don’t think they would have invested,” he felt.

The creator also said that the team never wanted the audience to see some of the season three moments as final, which they would have if they knew it was the last edition. Michael points out that the concussion in And Just Like That shows the real Carrie.

“Many, many years later, having gone through deaths, heartbreaks, new romances,” she finally feels grown up to face things and feels she has created a magnificent life. The ending is a message to some people.

“She’s on her own. And that sentence is for everyone who has someone, and for everyone who doesn’t have someone,” Michael expressed and then added, “It’s mostly for someone who feels bad because they don’t have someone.” He also confirmed that Sex and the City is officially closed.

The creator pointed out that because he cares so much about the world and the characters, he knew it was the right time, and they made a mark. “I never thought once about continuing. Telling it like it is: It’s an instinct. Anyone else could keep going. I can’t,” the showrunner concluded the discussion.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Alex Surprises Stephanie, Chanel Is Cross-Examined While Leo Presides Over Deliberations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News