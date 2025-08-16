The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Sophia trying to comfort Tate about their baby. Leo got to know his juror-roommate. Paulina shared her worries about the trial with Belle. Then there was Johnny who asked his father EJ to go easy on his wife Chanel during the questioning process.

From closing statements and big revelations to distractions and truths, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Alex surprising Stephanie. How will she react to this? Steve asks for Kayla’s help. Is it for his recent job? Gabi apologizes to Xander. Could it be about the kiss? EJ has a meltdown with Tony. Chanel urges Johnny to focus on clearing his name instead of hers.

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

When Marlena and Julie commiserate about family matters, will it actually unlock some nostalgia? Chad and Cat grow closer. When Chanel is finally cross-examined, will things get messy? Then there are Belle and Johnny who make their closing statements. How exactly will this change the trial?

And then at least, the identity of EJ’s shooter is finally revealed. Who could be the one at fault? Johnny? Or maybe Kristen? Could it be Rachel?

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

EJ and Marlena discuss the next move forward. What will they choose to do? Kristen is unable to ignore the facts. What will she do next? Alex tries to hire Stephanie, but for what? Steve gives Gabi an update. Will it be good or bad news? Philip tells Belle she deserves better. Is this regarding EJ?

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Kristen pleads with EJ for more time while Marlena distracts Rachel. Will they be successful? Leo presides over deliberations as the jury votes. Is this going to change anything? Brady comforts Tate and then last but not the least, Sarah encourages Sophia to tell the truth. But will she actually?

Friday, August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Johnny’s trial coming to an unexpected close. How will the result change the game? EJ prepares to reveal the truth while Kristen asks Marlena for a favor. And lastly, Brady questions Sarah.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 6: Storylines To Expect From The Upcoming Edition Of Reality Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News