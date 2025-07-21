The previous week of Days of Our Lives saw Holly and Ari kidnapped prior to their lake trip due to Doug’s debts. Tate, Doug, and Rafe then joined hands to locate the girls and ensure their safety. Gwen reunited with others in town while Xander and Sarah continued to argue, fight, and cause chaos.

The drama is about to get serious with EJ’s shooting courtroom trial beginning in a few days. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 21, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Xander and Philip remaining at odds. What’s new in that? They keep going at it. The half-brothers are back to fighting after a few days of having an understanding. Work is ensuring that the friction never ebbs away. How far will they go to keep their secrets?

And when the truth does come out, what will be the consequences? On the other hand, Gwen and Leo spar. The two used to be the best of friends at one point, but now their bond is beyond rocky. When they fight it out, who will come out on top? Will they be able to diffuse their differences?

Or will things only get worse? Meanwhile, Javi comforts Gabi. Ari and Holly have been missing, and they never made it to the lake where they were supposed to go on a trip. Gabi has been worried sick ever since she found out. After all, Ari is her daughter, and she is quite scared for her.

Gabi has been counting the minutes until she finds out that her dear daughter is safe and will return home soon. Javi is rightfully comforting her in the case, offering her some much-needed support in this tough time. When will she hear some good news and updates about the girls’ safety?

Elsewhere, Tate and Rafe search for Ari and Holly. While Gabi is worried, Holy’s boyfriend, Tate, and Ari’s uncle Rafe are busy tracking and locating the girls. Will they be successful and in time, or will they be too late for any help? And last but not least, Holly and Ari try to escape.

The girls aren’t going to sit around feeling helpless and hopeless. They are joining hands to pull and escape. Will this work, or will they get caught? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

