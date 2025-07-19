The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw the search for Ari and Holly being underway. Xander comforted Gabi about her missing daughter. On the other hand, Sophia got cold feet while Cat and Chad had an awkward run-in. And last but not the least, Tate and Doug got some help from Rafe.

From arguments and fights to new schemes and discoveries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Xander and Philip remaining at odds. On the other hand, Gwen and Leo spar. Javi comforts Gabi about Ari being missing. Tate and Rafe search for Ari and Holly. And lastly, Holly and Ari try to make an escape. Will the girls be successful or will they land in trouble?

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Brady supports Tate while Melinda hatches a new scheme with Sophia. Is this going to cause more chaos? Kayla becomes fed up with EJ’s antics. Will she reprimand him? When Sarah worries about her custody battle with Xander, will she get some comfort? And then Stephanie freaks out on Alex.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Xander allows Sarah to see Victoria. How will this interaction go? Up next, Tony makes an offer to Gabi. Will she accept or reject it? Elsewhere, Holly and Ari confront Doug. Will he apologize for landing them in trouble due to his dangerous debts? Sophia stuns Brady and Tate. What did she do now?

Thursday, July 24, 2025

EJ has a session with Marlena. How exactly will this go? Gwen makes a shocking discovery. What could it be about? When Paulina worries to Abe, is this about Chanel? Johnny’s trial begins. Will he be proven innocent?

Friday, July 25, 2025

The final episode of the week features Gwen and Gabi’s old animosity resurfacing. Will the two have it out? Doug and Julie share a bittersweet goodbye. Is it time to say goodbye? Susan tries to help Johnny. But will she be able to? Marlena has a health scare and lastly, Sarah confides in Brady.

