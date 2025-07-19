One of the biggest award ceremonies of South Korea, the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, took place on July 18, 2025, at Paradise City, Incheon. In this ceremony, the awards are given focusing on the best K-dramas and variety shows that stream on different Korean platforms. Many actors and artists were in attendance, including Park Bo-Gum, IU, Lee Byung-Hun, Jung Eun-Chae, and others. It was a star-studded affair.

From When Life Gives You Tangerines to The Trauma Code, from SNL Korea to Kian’s Bizarre B&B, many dramas and shows were competing against each other. However, while WLGYT collected most of the awards, The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call followed their track. Scroll ahead to find out about all the winners.

Did When Life Gives You Tangerines Become The Biggest Achiever At The 4th Dragon Series Awards?

Yes, IU and Park Bo-Gum starrer Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines, earned three awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) accolade, along with the Best Actress award, which went to IU, and the Best Supporting Actress award, which was given to Yeom Hye-Ran (who played IU’s mother on screen).

Here’s the full list of winners from last evening:

Grand Prize : When Life Gives You Tangerines

: When Life Gives You Tangerines Best Drama : The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Best Actress : IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best Actor : Joo Ji-Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

: Joo Ji-Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best Supporting Actor : Lee Kwang-Soo (Karma)

: Lee Kwang-Soo (Karma) Best Supporting Actress : Yeom Hye-Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: Yeom Hye-Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best New Actor : Choo Young-Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

: Choo Young-Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best New Actress : Kim Min-Ha (Way Back Love)

: Kim Min-Ha (Way Back Love) Best Variety Show : Culinary Class Wars

: Culinary Class Wars Best Male Entertainer : Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)

: Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B) Best Female Entertainer : Lee Soo-Ji (SNL Korea)

: Lee Soo-Ji (SNL Korea) Good Influence Award : Ji Ye-Eun

: Ji Ye-Eun OST Popularity Award : Yeonjun (TXT) – Boyfriend

: Yeonjun (TXT) – Boyfriend Popularity Star Award: Park Bo-Gum, IU, Lee Jun-Hyuk, Hyeri

Congratulations to IU for winning ‘Best Actress Award’ at the Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025! 🏆 Beyond well-deserved!! 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/RifpvitfZM — daph 💌 (@babiejieun) July 18, 2025

The event was hosted by Jun Hyun-Moo and Im YoonA, and it was full of laughter and joy. On the other hand actor like Yim Si-Wan gave a special performance that left everyone in splits of laughter as he portrayed a parody of Squid Game on stage. When IU received her Best Actress award for her performance as Oh Ae-Sun and Yang Geum-Myung in When Life Gives You Tangerines, she got emotional. During her speech, she called her role “the greatest pride” of her life.

When the K-drama won the Grand Prize, the producer of the series, Park Sang-Hyun, said (via KBIzoom), “They say stories never disappear as long as there are people. We will continue to strive to make dramas that bring joy and emotion to people’s lives. Thank you to the actors, staff, and most of all, the viewers.” Other important awards, like the Best Actor category, went to Joo Ji-Hoon, who was seen in The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call.

The Trauma Code also earned three awards, including Best Drama, Best Actor, and Best New Actor, which went to Choo Young-Woo. The event was a reunion of all the actors, and surely they all had a great time. What are your thoughts?

