The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Tate confronting Doug. On the other hand, Holly and Ari fear for their lives. Gabi learned that Ari never made it to the lake and was left worried for her daughter. Meanwhile, Belle and EJ began the jury selection while Sophia spun a new tale to Amy Choi.

The drama is getting intense with Holly and Ari in danger and EJ’s shooting trial about to begin very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 18, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama series revolving around Salem, Illinois residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 18, 2025

The final episode of the week features the search for Ari and Holly being underway. The two girls have been kidnapped and held by the people Doug owes a debt to. They are benignly searched by more than one person, but will something happen before they’re found? Or will they turn out lucky?

Up next, Xander comforts Gabi. The latter’s daughter is missing and she is worried and afraid for Ari’s safety. She found out Ari never made it to the lake and didn’t check in. Gabi is spiraling and rife with fear. Xander is the one who is there to support her. After all, Gabi helped him out with Victoria.

Will Xander be able to return the favor and offer her some comfort? On the other hand, Sophia gets cold feet. She told her mom she was in Chicago but that was a lie. And now she’s being doubtful and indecisive at the last moment. Will she refuse to leave with Melinda? What will be her move?

Elsewhere, Cat and Chad have an awkward run-in. Despite having feelings for one another, things are not working out for them. Chad is still facing his commitment issues while Cat is waiting for him to be ready to delve into something new. What will this new run-in lead to? Will it change things?

And lastly, Tate and Doug get help from Rafe. After a long confrontation, he finally revealed the truth to Tate. Now the two are trying to get the money arranged so they can save Holly and Ari. Thankfully, they have some more help that can fast track their plans and snake the girls return home safely.

After Gabi told her brother Rafe about the situation, he stepped up to help the boys. Will the three be able to save Holly and Ari? Will the plan set by Tate and Doug work out? Or will things go down the drain? Stay tuned.

