The previous Days of Our Lives episode witnessed Holly and Ari being in danger. Meanwhile, Tate questioned Doug about Holly’s whereabouts. On the other hand, Kristen and Gwen caught up after her return to town. EJ made a new suggestion to Belle regarding the upcoming courtroom battle.

And last but not least, Johnny and Chanel continued to support each other. The avid watchers of the soap opera are in for a major ride. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 16, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Alex surprise Stephanie. Is this about her manuscript, One Stormy Night? He has been working to publish her work, and he is close to making it happen. What surprise does he have for her? Is he going to share the news with her? Or reveal something?

On the other hand, Xander struggles to soothe a very fussy Victoria. After having a big fight with Sarah, he is left to fend for their daughter alone, and he is learning a lesson the hard way. He thought parenting was easy, and he took Sarah for granted. Will Xander be able to calm her down at all?

Or will he realize he must work with Sarah to figure things out for Victoria? After all, Victoria is their daughter, and she will always need her mother. Meanwhile, Thomas invites Cat to play with him and Chad. Will she accept the offer? Is this going to be a happy, domestic moment for them?

Or will this make Chad realize even more that his wife is no longer alive? Elsewhere, Gwen tells EJ she wants to move in. She is very clear about what she wants to do, and that’s moving into the DiMera mansion soon. Is this why she is informing EJ about the same? How will he react to this?

EJ is sure to be blindsided and shocked by this sudden decision. He might not like it, but he cannot stop her from doing so. She is married to his nephew and has the right to live at the mansion. But will he go down without a fight? Or will he warn her not to try something crazy and dramatic?

And lastly, Rafe fills Cat in on EJ’s sordid past. How will she react when she finds out about EJ’s crazy and controversial past? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

