Anime has once again taken center stage with Demon Slayer pushing the limits of what an animated film release can do. Even before Infinity Castle hits the screen, the first part of the trilogy has sold out in every Japanese theater within minutes, ten to be exact.

Truth be told, this kind of demand has not been seen since Mugen Train set the bar back in 2020, not only becoming the top-grossing anime film of all time but also leading the global box office during a year ruled by restrictions and setbacks.

Infinity Castle’s Ticket Rush Mirrors Mugen Train’s Box Office Madness

Infinity Castle now looks like it is heading down a similar path and maybe even a bigger one. The appetite is already record-breaking before the first frame is even shown to the public. According to Screenrant, the sites struggled to keep up with the demand as fans clicked through crashing ticket portals and within no time, screenings across the country were locked in.

What’s more fascinating is the fact that there was no slow build-up but the hype has erupted all at once.

Studio Ufotable’s Bold Move to Turn One Arc into Three Movies Pays Off

The shadow of Mugen Train still looms large, with its $485 million haul and global domination but Infinity Castle is already echoing that level of success in pre-sale numbers.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Box Office Summary

Domestic – $49m International – $435m

Total – $485m

When people across an entire country grab tickets faster than most concerts sell, it says something bigger is at play. Studio Ufotable seemed to understand the moment as they already turned this arc into a trilogy beforehand. Now, it appears that this was not just a creative decision but a calculated power move. They have tapped into the kind of anticipation that Hollywood wishes it could bottle by stretching it into three cinematic events.

Even more surprising, this is not happening after glowing reviews or post-premiere buzz. Everything is taking off before the film has even been screened. The excitement is growing inside fan circles, online platforms and even on local news, just like a movie premiere becoming a national event before anyone has even seen it.

If this momentum continues when global tickets go live, the Infinity Castle trilogy might not just follow in Mugen Train’s footsteps. It could erase them and write its own story.

