HBO has now officially confirmed that The Last of Us season 3 is set to arrive in 2027. The second season wrapped up with a major switch in perspective, bringing Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) into focus. It was that very shift that turned everything upside down and left viewers hanging with plenty of unanswered threads. Since then, questions have been circling around when the story would pick up again.

Kaitlyn Dever (Abby) has been officially confirmed as the lead in #TheLastOfUs Season 3 pic.twitter.com/KarR3krWPv — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) June 10, 2025

Neil Druckmann Steps Away From the HBO Series

Following the season 2 finale, there was also a big change behind the scenes. Neil Druckmann, who co-ran the show and was instrumental in shaping both the series and the original game, stepped away from the HBO adaptation. He moved back to focus entirely on new projects at Naughty Dog, the studio that created The Last of Us games. His departure left Craig Mazin as the main creative driver behind the series.

Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross have BOTH decided to step away from ‘The Last of Us – Season 3’. this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/2LZaIGTWjk — skoop🍃 (@dimlitknightt) July 2, 2025

Craig Mazin Still Deciding the Show’s Final Structure

According to Variety, the confirmation came straight from HBO’s content head Casey Bloys, who shared that 2027 is locked in as the target for season 3. Mazin is still ironing out the details on how the remaining story will unfold. There’s still a decision pending on whether the narrative should stretch across two more seasons or be wrapped up in one extended season.

“It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that,” Bloys said, per the outlet.

Why The Last of Us Season 3 Will Take Time

The second season of The Last of Us hit HBO Max in April this year, which means that even if season 3 drops in early 2027, that is another two-year wait. The gap matches the one between seasons 1 and 2, although back then the writers’ strike slowed things down. However, this time, the delay is more about scope and planning.

If Mazin goes with a longer, final season instead of two, the wait might stretch beyond 2027. It is no secret that writing, shooting and editing a dense, high-stakes season demands more time, especially one that finishes the remaining chapters of The Last of Us Part II. With the story growing more complex and the production scale rising, there’s a lot to get right before the world of Joel, Ellie and Abby returns to screens.

HBO’s plan is clear but now it is about how long it’ll take to build what comes next.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Is Questioned & Rebuked While Grace Operates On Liam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News